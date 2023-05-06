Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to launch the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ on May 9 

May 06, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - GUNTUR

Taking a step more towards bringing the administration to the doorstep of citizens, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to launch the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’, a public outreach programme, on May 9.

As a part of the initiative, citizens can voice their problems with the Chief Minister’s Office directly through a grievance redressal helpline. It is an upgraded version of the ‘Spandana’ initiative that aims at reaching out to citizens and addressing their grievances in a mission mode.

The Citizens can register their grievances by dialling the dedicated helpline number 1902 round the clock. They can also visit their nearest village or ward secretariat and register grievances between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. or visit their District Collector’s Office on Grievance Day every Monday.

The citizens can also visit the Spandana portal ( https://www.jkc.ap.gov.in) or download the JKC mobile app on iOS or android phones and register their grievances.

They can register grievances, follow up on the status of registered grievances, enquire about the government services and schemes and share a message with the Chief Minister.

A fund of ₹3 crore has been provided to each district and the Collectors can make use it for implementation of the initiative.

“On successful registration of grievances, the citizens will receive an SMS with the “Your Service Request” number shortened as YSR#. Citizens can also check the status of a grievance using the tracking link shared with them by SMSes or by making a call to the 1902 call centre or by visiting the nearest village or ward secretariat or through JKC mobile app or website,” said YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy.