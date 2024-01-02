GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to launch distribution of enhanced social security pension in Kakinada on January 3

The State government has hiked the social security pension from ₹2,700 to ₹3,000 and the revised pension is being given from this January

January 02, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with the beneficiaries of the social security pension during the public meeting and receive feedback on the initiative

KAKINADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch YSR Pension Kanuka as a New Year gift with the revised ₹3,000 monthly aid to each beneficiary of the social security pension, including senior citizens, widows, handloom weavers and toddytappers, at a public meeting in Kakinada on January 3. 

The State government has hiked the social security pension from ₹2,700 to ₹3,000 and the revised pension is being given from this January. Over 66.34 lakh social security pensioners will be benefited from the hike. The monthly allocation by the State government for the pensions is ₹1,968 crore. 

The annual allocation for all the social security pensions is over ₹23,556 crore. According to an official release, ₹83,526 crore has been released for social security pensions over the past four and a half years. 

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with the beneficiaries of the social security pension during the public meeting and receive feedback on the initiative.

