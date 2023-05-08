Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to inaugurate TIDCO houses in Gudivada on May 19, lay stone for Bandar port on May 22

May 08, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna district in-charge Minister R.K. Roja has inspected the Bandar port construction site and other arrangements being made for the stone-laying ceremony to be attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 22.

The Chief Minister would also inaugurate the AP TIDCO housing colonies in Gudivada on May 19, Ms. Roja said on Sunday.

She, along with Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, Machilipatnam MP V. Balashowry, MLAs Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, MLC T. Raghuram, and District Collector P. Rajababu, reviewed arrangements being made for the visit of the Chief Minister.

Ms. Roja said that the dream of the people of Krishna district would come true as the Chief Minister would lay stone on May 22 for the first phase of the Bandar port coming up in 17 acreas at ₹5,000 crore. She said that the port would provide employment to at least 20,000 people in the future.

At Gudivada, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the TIDCO housing colony comprising 9,000 houses.

Mr. Rajababu said that the Chief Minister would address a public meeting on May 22 at the Police Parade Grounds.

