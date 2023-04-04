Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to give Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta temple a miss

April 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KADAPA

The scheduled visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta has been cancelled. The Chief Minister was scheduled to present the ‘silk vastram’ on behalf of the State government to the temple on the occasion of ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ on April 5 (Wednesday).

A communique received by the Kadapa Collectorate from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) mentioned that the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit to the district had been cancelled. No specific reason was given for it.

After the Bhadrachalam temple went to Telangana post bifurcation, the residual Andhra Pradesh declared the Sita Rama Kalyanam at the Vontimitta temple as the State’s ‘official festival’. The temple was taken over by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management, which spent over ₹100 crore on its beautification, upkeep, development of infrastructure and pilgrim amenities.

Apart from the TTD, the Kadapa district administration also chipped in to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, which is expected to be attended by tens of thousands of devotees.

A deliberate miss, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flayed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving the important annual event a ‘deliberate miss’. BJP State general secretary N. Ramesh Naidu took to Twitter and attributed the decision to ‘vote bank politics’. The decision was taken to pamper evangelists, he alleged.

Meanwhile, a group of devotees from East Godavari district offered 1 crore rice grains (Koti Talambralu), which will be used during the wedding of the deities. The grains weighing 180 kg were dehusked using hands and it took three months, said Sri Krishna Chaitanya Sangham president Kalyana Appa Rao. The paddy was grown by farmers in four States.