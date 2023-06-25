ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to disburse financial assistance to junior advocates under ‘YSR Law Nestham’ on June 26

June 25, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse ₹6,12,65,000 to 2,677 eligible junior advocates under YSR Law Nestham programme on June 26 (Monday).

Under this scheme, financial assistance of ₹5,000 per month is provided as a stipend to junior lawyers in the State. The government has been providing a stipend of ₹1,80,000 for last three years by crediting ₹60,000 in two instalments in a year. The objective is to hand-hold junior advocates and help them settle in their profession.

The government has also set up ‘Advocates’ Welfare Trust’ with ₹100 crore under the chairmanship of the Advocate General, Secretaries of Law and Finance as its members. The Trust has so far provided a financial assistance of ₹25 crore to advocates. Advocates seeking assistance from the Trust can apply online through sec_law@ap.gov.in or directly to the Law Secretary or call toll free number 1902 for assistance and complaints.

