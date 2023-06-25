HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to disburse financial assistance to junior advocates under ‘YSR Law Nestham’ on June 26

June 25, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse ₹6,12,65,000 to 2,677 eligible junior advocates under YSR Law Nestham programme on June 26 (Monday).

Under this scheme, financial assistance of ₹5,000 per month is provided as a stipend to junior lawyers in the State. The government has been providing a stipend of ₹1,80,000 for last three years by crediting ₹60,000 in two instalments in a year. The objective is to hand-hold junior advocates and help them settle in their profession.

The government has also set up ‘Advocates’ Welfare Trust’ with ₹100 crore under the chairmanship of the Advocate General, Secretaries of Law and Finance as its members. The Trust has so far provided a financial assistance of ₹25 crore to advocates. Advocates seeking assistance from the Trust can apply online through sec_law@ap.gov.in or directly to the Law Secretary or call toll free number 1902 for assistance and complaints.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.