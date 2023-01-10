Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister tells officials to take up ₹1,500 crore infra development work at anganwadi centres

January 10, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Women and Child Welfare Department officials to undertake infrastructure development works involving an expenditure of ₹1,500 crore in all anganwadi centres in three phases, insisting that a ‘clear-cut action plan’ should be drawn to ensure that all mandals are covered.

Chairing a review meeting on the functioning of anganwadis on January 10 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the officials to take the necessary steps to fill up 63 Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts at the earliest, apart from expediting the proceedings for promotions.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor the quality supply of milk and eggs to children. “Standard operating procedures (SOPs) using technology should be formulated to ensure hassle-free distribution of food items. There should be a constant vigil on the functioning of supervisors. Strict action should be taken against staff members indulging in wrongdoings when it comes to distribution of milk and eggs,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The officials should launch a pilot project to serve flavoured milk to children,” he said, observing it could be launched in a full-fledged manner after three months.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to formulate proposals on introducing teaching methods using smart TVs at anganwadis. The village and ward clinics should monitor the health of the children at anganwadis regularly and provide better medical treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme wherever necessary.

Health and nutrition

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Medical and Health Department and Village Clinics should work in tandem to ensure that nutritious food were supplied to all mothers and children suffering from anaemic problems. “They should be provided with additional medicines February 1. A permanent solution should be found to the problem and standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be formulated accordingly.”

A foolproof method should be developed to provide all mothers with the take-home ration, he said, adding that the government is according priority to women and children welfare.

Pointing out that a majority of the children belonging to the weaker sections are studying in government schools and anganwadis, the Chief Minster said, “We can achieve the best results by imparting good education to the children from the elementary level.”

Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Shricharan, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M. Ravichandra, Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Corporation MD A. Babu, School Education Commissioner (Infrastructure) Katamaneni Bhaskar, Civil Supplies Corporation VC and MD G. Veerapandian, Women and Child Welfare Director A. Siri, Markfed MD Rahul Pandey and other senior officers were present in the meeting.