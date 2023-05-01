Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister tells officials to identify and fill vacant posts in hospitals

May 01, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Medical and Health Department officials to identify the vacancies of doctor, nurse and paramedical staff posts in public facilities from village clinics to teaching hospitals so that the Medical Recruitment Board fill them up on a priority basis.

Addressing a review meeting of the Medical and Health Department at his camp office near here on May 1 (Monday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that adequate stocks of medicines and basic facilities must be maintained at all hospitals.

He asked the officials to ensure that the dates on which doctors were supposed to visit the villages under the ‘Family Doctor’ programme were intimated to the residents in advance through ASHA workers and ANMs.

He stressed that the programme should be closely monitored and ordered the officials to get the village clinics to play an effective role in eliminating anaemia and malnutrition.

The Chief Minister said that the Community Health Officers (CHOs) should be provided training in teaching hospitals in geriatric care, ENT and oral health and in rendering emergency services such as CPR by drafting a special curriculum. He suggested that eye tests should be conducted once a month or bimonthly and glasses be provided to the needy.

Seats in medical colleges

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 2,100 seats were being provided in medical colleges in addition to the existing 2,185 seats. Classes would commence in the medical colleges coming up at Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal with a total intake of 350 seats in the 2024-25 academic year.

Another 1,000 seats would be made available in the next academic year at Piduguralla, Bapatla, Madanapalle, Penukonda, Palakollu, Markapuram, Narsipatnam, Amalapuram and Parvathipuram medical colleges.

The officials said that the coronavirus was under control in the State and only 24 persons were being treated in hospitals, adding that RT-PCR tests were being conducted wherever necessary.

Minister for Health V. Rajini, Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Secretary (finance) K.V.V. Satyanarayana, Director of Health and Family Welfare J. Nivas, YSR Aarogyasri CEO M.N. Harendira Prasad and others were present in the review meeting.