Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister sets up working group on education, report to be submitted by July 15

The group comprising officials and representatives of global technology companies to finalise curriculum, infrastructure, resource deployment, learning content and lab requirements of government schools

June 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a high-level Working Group comprising senior officials and the representatives of global technology companies to finalise the curriculum, infrastructure, resource deployment, learning content and lab requirements of government schools.

The working group has been instructed to submit a report to the government by July 15. The move is aimed at transforming government school students into world-class human resources equipped with modern technology. 

The working group headed by the Principal Secretary (School Education) will have IT Secretary, School Education Commissioner, Samagra Shiksha Project Director, SCERT Director, Ashutosh Chadha of Microsoft India, Shalini Kapoor of Amazon Web Services India, Shweta Khurana of Intel Asia Pacific, Jaijit Bhattacharya, president of Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research, Archana G. Gulati, former advisor Digital Communications, NITI Aayog and the representatives of Google and NASSCOM as its members. School Infrastructure Commissioner will be the convener.   

“The move is aimed at transforming government school students into global citizens by making them more competitive through training in emerging and future technologies. The working group will make recommendations on the steps to be taken to train the students and help them gain expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Lord Language Models (LLMs), data analytics, ChatGPT, Web 3.0, augmented reality, virtual reality, internet of things, centre back digital currency, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing and gaming,” a release said on June 11 (Sunday).  

The group will also make suggestions on developing suitable curriculum, lesson plans, methods of training, the requirement of labs and human resources to help students gain perfect knowledge in these subjects. 

After assuming power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought many reforms in the education sector and as a result, 41 lakh students are pursuing their education in English medium.

Steps are also being taken to conduct TOEFL examinations for school students in partnership with ETS (Educational Testing Service) to make them globally competitive.

