Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister sanctions ₹43 crore for development works in Tenali

February 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TENALI (GUNTUR)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned ₹43 crore for various development works in Tenali Assembly constituency.

He sanctioned the funds on request of YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar during the release of the benefits of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan schemes and input subsidy to farmers on February 28 (Tuesday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned ₹9 crore for the procurement of land for a burial ground for SCs proposed in the limits of Tenali Municipality, ₹4 crore for purchase of land and construction of a Shadikhana for Muslims, ₹5 crore for purchase of land and construction of a mini agriculture market yard at Kollipara village, ₹10 crore for widening of road between Duggirala and Kollipara, and ₹15 crore for the construction of a building for Tenali Municipality.

Before attending a public meeting, the Chief Minister interacted with farmers and other leaders.

Ministers Kakani Govardan Reddy (Agriculture), M. Nagarjuna (SC Weflare), Vidadala Rajini (Health and Medical), Ambati Rambabu (Irrigation), MLAs M. Sucharitha, Md. Mustafa, MLCs Lella Appireddy, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and others participated in the programme.