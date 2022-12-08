Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister reviews cyclone preparedness

December 08, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

There should be no room for complacency, Jagan Mohan Reddy tells Collectors of coastal districts

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors of coastal districts to be alert to the damage likely to be caused by Cyclone Mandous.

Taking stock of the steps being taken to contain the damage, at his camp office on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be no room for complacency as moderate to heavy rain was forecast as the cyclone approached the coast.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert for Annamayya, Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam and Tirupati districts.

The Chief Minister asked the officials of the Revenue, Police and other line departments to be prepared to meet any contingency.

As per the bulletin issued by State Disaster Management Authority, Cyclone Mandous is likely to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota by Friday night.

