Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister reaches out to patients

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched the YSR Aasara scheme under which post-operative sustenance allowance of ₹225 each per day will be paid for the period of treatment to those covered by Aarogyasri.

“During padayatra I heard your pleas and promised that I would stand by you. I have already announced that all families whose annual income is below ₹5 lakh per annum will be covered under the scheme. Any medical treatment above ₹1,000 will be covered.

In addition to that, we are extending the scheme to cover 2,000 types of diseases from January 1, 2020, and give a monthly allowance of ₹10,000 each to all those afflicted with kidney disease and thalassemia,” said Mr. Reddy after launching the scheme on the Guntur Medical College premises.

Chemotherapy covered

Cancer patients will have relief as cycles of chemotherapy and radiotherapy have been brought under the ambit of the scheme.

The Chief Minister also rolled out the cochlear implant surgery scheme to benefit children suffering from the congenital disease. The State government would bear the entire burden which comes to ₹12 lakh per child, he said.

Facelift for PHCs

All healthcare facilities ranging from PHCs to teaching hospitals would be given a complete facelift, Mr. Reddy said, adding that 1,060 ambulances would be procured by April next.

Announcing a series of measures aimed at revamping the Aarogyasri scheme, launched in 2008 by his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the Chief Minister said new QR code-enabled Aarogyasri Cards, which would have medical records of the patients, would be made available from January 1, 2020.

The scheme would be launched in West Godavari district on January 1, 2020, and later extended to all other districts. The Chief Minister interacted with 10 patients who have been given the allowance.

Among them is Satya Leela, who is recuperating after an orthopaedic surgery on November 25. She was given the allowance for 60 days.