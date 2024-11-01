Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister promises industrial corridor, airport to Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that his government would develop an industrial corridor in 10,000 acres of land near Mulapeta port of Srikakulam district and construct an airport either in Tekkali or Srikakulam to benefit air travellers of the district.

At Indirapuram village in Ichhapuram mandal in Srikakulam district, Mr. Naidu formally launched Deepam-2.0, under which three LPG cylinders would be distributed free of cost to eligible beneficiaries per year. The government would spend ₹2,684 crore for the scheme which would benefit around 2 crore families in the State. After flagging off the van which was carrying LPG cylinders, he walked up to some beneficiaries’ homes where he personally distributed the connections. Later, he struck a chord with the locals as he made tea at a beneficiary’s home, just after the LPG connection was delivered there.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Mr. Naidu said that his government was committed to creating wealth and job opportunities for locals. He said it was his wish to see speedy development in Srikakulam with the proposed industrial corridor.

“Speedy industrial progress will lead to economic activity and creation of jobs for youngsters. That is why we are giving top priority for the establishment of industrial corridors in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and other places. Many top companies are willing to invest in Andhra Pradesh as they believe in the government’s commitment and consistency in its policies,” he added.

Mr. Naidu reiterated that his government would take all steps for the establishment of a separate railway zone in Visakhapatnam and would ensure that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant continues in the public sector, as promised during the 2024 election campaign.

He alleged that the previous government had completely ignored the welfare and development of the State and then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was afraid of meeting people who wanted to convey their grievances to him.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu distributed social welfare pensions to the needy. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and other public representatives were present during the Chief Minister’s visit.

Later, he interacted with the party leaders at the R&B Bungalow in Srikakulam and discussed developmental and political issues concerning the district. He will participate in various meetings in Kothavalasa and Gajapathinagaram constituencies of Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

