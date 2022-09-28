Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister presents silk ‘vastrams’ to Tirumala temple

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy carrying silk vastrams to the Tirumala temple on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to the Lord Venkateswara temple on behalf of State government in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams that began on Tuesday.

Dressed in traditional attires, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy carried the vastrams in a silver plate and reached the temple complex in a grand procession from Sri Bedi Anjaneya swamy temple and handed it over to the chief priest. The silk robes will be adorned to the deity on the day of Garuda Seva, scheduled to be organised on October 1.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stood for about 10 minutes and paid his obeisance to the presiding deity. As is the practice, the priests presented him ‘Sesha Vastram’ of the deity. The Chief Minister prostrated on the floor at the Dhwajasthambam while emerging out of the Nadimi Padikavali.

He also released the New Year-2023 diary, calendar and coffee table book brought out by the Tirumala Tirupati devasthanams (TTD).

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also fulfilled his vow by performing ‘Tulabharam’ – an age-old practice wherein a person weighs himself sitting on the giant temple scale and donates food grains, sugar, jaggery, coins, etc. equivalent to his weight.

The Chief Minister also took part in the procession of Pedda Sesha Vahanam.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the temple for the second time in the wee hours of Wednesday and inaugurate the new Parakamani building constructed opposite to the Nitya Anna Prasadam (free meals) Complex. He will also inaugurate a posh new resthouse.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, R.K. Roja, Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy, MLA B. Karunakar reddy were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister.