Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister orders restructuring of minority welfare schemes 

Published - September 23, 2024 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The programmes should align with current needs, Chandrababu Naidu tells officials

G V R Subba Rao
In a significant move for the Muslim community, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to restructure existing welfare schemes to align with current needs. This directive comes in light of the promises made in the run-up to the general elections.

At a review meeting on minority welfare on Monday, Mr. Naidu asked the officials to devise a new formula for implementing the schemes after studying the schemes that were implemented during the earlier TDP regime, the promises made to the minorities during the recent elections and in accordance with the existing schemes.

He also instructed officials to implement the promised honorarium of ₹10,000 for imams and ₹5,000 for muezzins and to appoint eligible imams as government qazis. The Chief Minister asked officials to complete pending projects under the Prime Minister’s Jan Vikas Programme, which has an allocation of ₹447 crore, and also to complete the partially constructed Shaadi Khanas and other buildings, he said.

Mr. Naidu approved a proposal to establish a ‘Noor Basha Corporation’ and underscored the importance of government departments refraining from unnecessary interference in religious affairs. When the officials informed him that ₹24 crore was sanctioned by the previous government for the Haj House in Kadapa, and 80% of the construction was completed, Mr.  Naidu urged them to complete the remaining work as soon as possible.

Inquiring about the progress of the Christian Bhavan in Guntur, for which ₹16 crore had been allocated, Mr. Naidu directed officials to ensure the completion of the remaining work. Additionally, he mandated the completion of a survey of Waqf Board lands within the next two years and reiterated the need to restructure financial assistance programmes for minorities.

The Chief Minister approved proposals for developing Waqf Board lands, ensuring that community members would have a stake in the process. He stressed that any income generated should directly benefit the minority communities. Allocation of burial grounds for minorities should be initiated through District Collectors, he added.

