Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu promises to stand by rain-affected people till normalcy is restored

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada on September 1 (Sunday).

Ignoring the advice of the security personnel, Mr. Naidu, in an attempt to instill confidence among the affected people, wore a life jacket and boarded an NDRF boat to oversee the rescue and relief works. He visited Ajithsingh Nagar and other flooded areas, and asked the officials to ensure there was no loss of life.

“I have seen the victims and the problems they are facing from close quarters. The government will provide them food and drinking water immediately. Those having health issues will be shifted to hospitals,” the Chief Minister said, adding, “I will closely monitor the situation and stand by the victims until normalcy is restored.”

Observing some slackness in relief operations, Mr. Naidu decided to stay put near the NTR District Collectorate to monitor the situation, and take stock of it on an hourly basis.

Food packets would be supplied to people living in the low-lying and flooded areas. People stranded in floods would be shifted to relief camps through boats. “The government has responded to the situation in time,” he said.

Mr. Naidu asked officials to buy candles, water bottles, etc. available in the city to meet the requirement and supply them to every household. He wanted the officials to focus their attention on supplying safe drinking water to the people.

With the Budameru stream in spate and its bunds breaching, many areas were flooded. The affected areas were Sundaraiah Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kandrika, Gollapudi, Singhnagar, Payakapuram and Nunna.

In NTR district, Katleru, Budameru, Vagaleru, Pamula, Edulla, Vipla, and Padamati canals were in spate, leading to flooding of the areas abutting them.

A breach that developed in Nawabpet tank of Pebuganchiprolu mandal severely disrupted traffic. With the Nallacheruvu in Gampalagudem mandal and Enugugadda in Chandralapadu mandal overflowing, several villages remained isolated.

Jenda Chettu centre and other areas in the One Town area of the city witnessed knee-deep water. The YSR Colony in Jakkampudi was severely affected. Water entered many JNNURM houses there. The residents expressed fear as snakes were seen entering their homes.

