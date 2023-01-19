Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister moots exclusive recruitment board for universities

January 19, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials of the Higher Education Department to think about establishing an exclusive board that takes care of the recruitments in universities, and to take necessary steps for improving the teaching standards.

Addressing a review meeting on Higher Education Department at his camp office on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need to strengthen the Academic Staff Colleges (ASCs) in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, besides setting up a new ASC in the central Andhra districts.

NAAC accreditation

Besides, he called upon every higher educational institution to achieve National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation in the next three years.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said vacancies should be filled at the earliest and due focus laid on clearing the legal hurdles that hampered the recruitment process.

He said the officials should ensure that private B.Ed colleges had the requisite teaching faculty and infrastructure, and later take a decision on those not meeting the norms.

Job-oriented courses

He instructed the officials to integrate certified job-oriented online vertical courses such as risk analysis, risk management, banking and real estate administration with the mainstream curriculum, and to adopt the best practices followed in some famous institutions.

Further, he advised the AP Skill University to take the responsibility of designing curriculum for the youth in such a manner that they could meet the industrial requirements. The students should become proficient in courses such as coding, cloud computing and software development.

A concerted effort should be made to accomplish the sustainable development goals in the education sector, he added.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana; Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy; Adviser (Education) A. Sambasiva Reddy; Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J. Syamala Rao; RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy; Commissioner of College Education Pola Bhaskar; and APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy were present.