Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister launches one-crore sapling plantation drive at Vanamahotsavam

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the one-crore sapling plantation drive across all the districts in the State, at the Vanamahotsavam programme, at Mangalagiri forest on August 30, Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, also participated.

Mr. Naidu said that forest cover would increase by 0.33 percent by planting one crore saplings in the State. He suggested that the Forest officials come up with innovative cost-effective methods like the usage of drones to drop seed balls for their afforestation programmes.

The Chief Minister advised students to plant at least one sapling each and name them after their mothers.

‘Nagaravanams’ would be established in all the Assembly constituencies wherein Miyawaki technic-based dense forest would be developed with the funds available with the Forest Department and MGNREGA, he said.

The Chief Minister suggested that private individuals also be encouraged to grow forests on their lands.

On this occasion, he alleged that the YSRCP encouraged red sanders smugglers in the State and warned that the current State government will take serious action against the smugglers. He said that the target is to maintain 50 percent greenery and added that solar energy would be promoted in the State as a green energy.