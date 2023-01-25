Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister launches 165 veterinary ambulances, each Assembly constituency to get two vehicles

January 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 165 veterinary ambulances at his camp office near here on January 25 (Wednesday). The ambulances costing ₹111.62 crore were pressed into the service during the second phase of Dr. YSR Mobile Veterinary Clinic services.

With this, the total number of veterinary ambulances operating in the State has reached 340. In the first phase, the government had introduced 175 veterinary ambulances at a cost of ₹129.07 crore. The veterinary ambulances have benefitted 1,26,559 cattle herders by saving the lives of 1,81 791 animals so far. The total amount spent on ambulance services has reached ₹240.69 crore.

Each veterinary ambulance, service of which can be sought by dialling the toll-free number 1962, is equipped with a microscope to conduct 20 types of manure tests, 15 types of blood tests, all types of vaccines and medicines, besides a hydraulic facility to load the cattle. Minor surgeries can also be performed on the cattle in the ambulances which are staffed by a veterinary doctor, a qualified assistant and a driver-cum-attender each.

The government would provide a minimum of two veterinary ambulances to each Assembly constituency to ensure quality veterinary services to livestock farmers at their doorstep even in the remote areas of the State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy garlanded a statue of his father and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Dr. Y.S. Rajsekhara Reddy before flagging off the veterinary ambulances that would serve the livestock in distress. He inspected the facilities available in an ambulance and interacted with the staff.

Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Seediri Appala Raju, Andhra Pradesh Agri Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Talasila Raghuram, M. Hanumantha Rao and Lella Appi Reddy, Guntur East MLA Mustafa, Guntur West MLA Maddala Giri, Guntur Mayor Kaveti Manohar Naidu and senior officials were among those present on the occasion.

