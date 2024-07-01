Andhra Pradesh chief minister launched distribution of pensions under NTR Bharosa Pension 

PENUMAKA (GUNTUR DT.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the distribution of social security pensions amounting to ₹4,408 crore under NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme on July 1.

He called it the beginning of a fresh chapter in welfare, while insisting that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had made people’s lives miserable and caused a lot of trouble to the pensioners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The monthly pension bill would henceforth be about ₹33,100 crore, Mr. Naidu said and recalled that the TDP Government headed by N.T. Rama Rao had started giving pensions to the poor in 1994 - 95, when it was just ₹35 per month.

Addressing the public, Mr. Naidu said he was thankful to them for giving an unprecedented victory to the TDP - Jana Sena Party (JSP) - BJP alliance in the elections held on May 13 and that he was feeling proud to be back as the CM and get yet an opportunity to serve the masses again.

He stated that he was surprised by the huge margins with which the TDP won the elections, especially in Gajuwaka, Bheemili and Mangalagiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, he said he felt extremely happy for his son and Minister Nara Lokesh for winning Mangalagiri constituency after major setbacks.

Mr. Naidu said the five - year rule of YSRCP was like a bad dream and it was so oppressive that he was himself not sure when the police would knock at his doors.

The YSRCP thrived on lies, he said, promising to keep such parties and leaders permanently at bay through democratic means.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the CM said he was looking into the State’s financial position which was pretty bad due to the massive debt burden that resulted from the YSRCP Government’s mismanagement and corruption and observed that setting the economy back on track was going to take quite an effort.

The YSRCP Government destroyed Brand AP, as a consequence of which entrepreneurs were scared to invest in the State.

Without taking Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name, Mr. Naidu said, “he showed how a CM should not be. I have to prove my mettle now by turning things around”.

Mr. Naidu went on to say that, while giving pensions, he was conscious of his responsibility to curb inflation so that the poor people would be able to lead better lives and that he was facing the daunting task of pulling the State out of bankruptcy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.