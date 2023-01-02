ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister lauds Energy Department officials for winning national awards

January 02, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Energy Department has won three awards in energy conservation at the 15th Enertia Award Summit held in New Delhi recently 

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand and AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, showing the awards won by the power utilities, at his camp office near Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lauded the officials of the Energy Department for winning three national awards in energy conservation recently, during a brief interaction with them at his camp office on January 2 (Monday). 

Andhra Pradesh won the best State award in the energy infrastructure and development while AP-Transco and the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) won the best transmission utility award and the best renewable energy agency award respectively at the 15 th Enertia Award Summit held in New Delhi. 

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, NREDCAP VC&MD S. Ramana Reddy, AP-Transco Joint MDs I. Pridhvi Tej and B. Malla Reddy and CPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhan Reddy were present on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US