Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister lauds Energy Department officials for winning national awards

January 02, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lauded the officials of the Energy Department for winning three national awards in energy conservation recently, during a brief interaction with them at his camp office on January 2 (Monday).

Andhra Pradesh won the best State award in the energy infrastructure and development while AP-Transco and the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) won the best transmission utility award and the best renewable energy agency award respectively at the 15 th Enertia Award Summit held in New Delhi.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, NREDCAP VC&MD S. Ramana Reddy, AP-Transco Joint MDs I. Pridhvi Tej and B. Malla Reddy and CPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhan Reddy were present on the occasion.