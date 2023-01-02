HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister lauds Energy Department officials for winning national awards

The Energy Department has won three awards in energy conservation at the 15th Enertia Award Summit held in New Delhi recently 

January 02, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand and AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, showing the awards won by the power utilities, at his camp office near Vijayawada on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand and AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, showing the awards won by the power utilities, at his camp office near Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lauded the officials of the Energy Department for winning three national awards in energy conservation recently, during a brief interaction with them at his camp office on January 2 (Monday). 

Andhra Pradesh won the best State award in the energy infrastructure and development while AP-Transco and the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) won the best transmission utility award and the best renewable energy agency award respectively at the 15 th Enertia Award Summit held in New Delhi. 

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, NREDCAP VC&MD S. Ramana Reddy, AP-Transco Joint MDs I. Pridhvi Tej and B. Malla Reddy and CPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhan Reddy were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / energy and resource / award and prize

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.