Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurates three industrial units in Nellore, Tirupati districts

June 22, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 22 (Thursday) virtually unveiled the plaques of a bio-ethanol manufacturing unit being set up by Kribhco Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. with an investment of ₹610 crore and an ethanol manufacturing unit of Viswa Samudra Bio Energy involving an investment of ₹315 crore, both at Sarvepalli in Nellore district, and a soluble coffee manufacturing unit of the CCL Food and Beverages Ltd. being established at Kuvvakolli in Tirupati district with an outlay of ₹400 crore.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the new units would spur industrial growth in Nellore and Tirupati districts.

Employment potential

The units at Sarvepalli with a production capacity of 500 and 200 kilo litres would provide jobs to over 1,000 and 500 people respectively.

With an annual production capacity of 16,000 tonnes, the CCL’s coffee manufacturing unit in Tirupati would provide direct and indirect employment to 400 people, he said.

He expressed happiness that the MoUs signed at the global investors’ summit in Visakhapatnam were being translated into reality.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, and Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Chiranjeevi Chowdary were among those present.

