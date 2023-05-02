HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Bhogapuram international airport on May 3

The State government is said to have asked the GMR Group that is executing the project to complete its construction in three years to enable it to come on stream from 2026; the project is estimated to cost ₹4,592 crore

May 02, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

VIZIANAGARAM

If everything goes well, and as is being planned by both the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the GMR Group that is executing the project, the international airport coming up at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district is expected to be functional from the year 2026.

The State government is said to have directed the company to complete the construction process in 36 months.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on May 3 (Wednesday) for the project whose estimated cost is put at ₹4,592 crore.

The State government has acquired 2,203.26 acres of land for the airport. It is expected that the facility will initially ensure air connectivity for nearly 60 lakh passengers per year. The passenger traffic is expected to cross 4 crore in the years to come.

According to a release from the State government, a dedicated international and domestic cargo terminal will be constructed in 5,000 square metres under Phase-1. Wide-bodied freighters will also be able to opereate from the airport.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, Superintendent of Police M. Deepika, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, and public representatives visited the venue were the foundation stone will be laid and the public meeting area located at Savaravilli to ensure fool-proof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Fishing jetty

Ms. Nagalakshmi told the media later that the Chief Minister would also unveil the plaques marking the laying of stone for the fishing jetty at Chintapalli of Pusapatirega mandal in the district and the pending works of the Tarakarama Teertha Sagar project.

She said the State government would spend ₹23.74 crore for the construction of the fishing jetty.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will arrive at around 10 a.m., will leave the venue at around 1 p.m. Around 2,500 police personnel will monitor the security arrangements for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour in the backdrop of possible agitations by the opposition parties.

