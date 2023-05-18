Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials to speed up housing programme in R5 Zone in Amaravati

May 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to prepare an action plan for distributing house site pattas to the poor in the R5 Zone in Amaravati, and construct the houses expeditiously.

“The sooner the houses are constructed and handed over to the poor, the better it will be for them,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy observed while addressing a review meeting on housing at his camp office on May 18 (Thursday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said TIDCO houses should also be handed over to the beneficiaries in the CRDA region at the earliest, to which the officials replied that 5,024 TIDCO houses were ready to be handed over.

They also informed the Chief Minister that the levelling of land in the R5 Zone had been completed, and they were prepared to distribute the house site title deeds.

The officials said construction of 3.70 lakh houses was completed so far under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme. The government had spent ₹1,085 crore on housing in the last 45 days. Construction of 5.01 lakh houses would be completed in the next 45 days, while 8.64 lakh houses had basements laid and other works were in progress.

Further, the officials said the special officers appointed under ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ were also supervising the construction of houses, and quality control tests were being conducted at every level.

Ministers Jogi Ramesh (Housing) and A. Suresh (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), A.P. State Housing Corporation chairman D. Dorababu, TIDCO chairman J. Prasanna Kumar, and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G. Sai Prasad were among other senior officials present.