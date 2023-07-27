Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy releases financial assistance under Videshi Vidya Deevena

July 27, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has released ₹45.53 crore under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena, benefiting 357 students who have gained admission in top 50 universities abroad. The amount will be credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries’ mothers.

Releasing the amount at his camp office, near here, on July 27 (Thursday), Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Unless our students are supported with financial assistance to pursue higher education in top colleges and universities, they can’t become leaders.”

“The scheme will help aspirants become global leaders. They can become CEOs of top companies in the world. It is a boon to meritorious SC, ST, BC, minority and EBC students who want to study abroad. Parents of such students should not fall into a debt trap. The government, hence, is extending assistance to all eligible students under the scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

“The scheme will help students pursue their careers in 21 faculties in 320 educational institutions abroad,” he said.

“Fees up to ₹1.25 crore will be reimbursed for the SC, ST, BC and minority students under the scheme. For the EBC students, fees up to ₹1 crore will be reimbursed,” he said.

Giving details of the fees to be paid in the top colleges abroad, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said one had to pay ₹1.32crore for pursuing MBA course in Booth School of Business, Chicago University; ₹1.02 crore for MS course in University of Manchester; ₹1.16 crore for MBA in Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University; ₹1.13crore for MBA course in London Business School; and ₹1.11 crore for MS in Columbia University.

“In other universities abroad, the fee for pursuing MBA and MS courses varies from ₹61 lakh to ₹2.06 crore,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora (Tribal Welfare); Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna; and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among a host of top officials wo were present.