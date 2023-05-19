ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reaches out to a volunteer in distress

May 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jakkula Sombabu has been offering his services for the last four years despite damage to both his kidneys; the Chief Minister sanctions ₹2 lakh as immediate aid, ₹10 lakh from CMRF, and ₹10,000 as monthly pension, besides assuring him that the government will foot the bill for kidney transplantation

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to the rescue of a volunteer, who has been working with dedication and extending his services to the people for the past four years despite damage to both his kidneys.

Jakkula Sombabu, a Dalit, working as volunteer at Secretariat 5 of Ward 20 in Murali Nagar of Kanuru mandal, met the Chief Minister along with his mother Venkamma and brothers Janardhan and Naveem, at the felicitation programme of the volunteers here on May 19 (Friday) and sought financial help to overcome his kidney ailment.

Moved by his condition, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered immediate financial help of ₹2 lakh to Mr. Sombabu’s family, besides a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister also ordered NTR District Collector S. DillI Rao to sanction a monthly pension of ₹10,000 to Mr. Sombabu for undergoing dialysis at regular interval.

Assuring his family that the government would bear the expenses needed for transplantation of his kidneys, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the formalities of online registration for Mr. Sombabu’s kidney transplantation.

The Collector handed over a cheque for ₹2 lakh for Mr. Sombabu’s family within an hour of the Chief Minister’s instructions. He said the other financial assistance as ordered by the Chief Minister would be fulfilled in the next few days.

Mr. Sombabu and his family members expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

