Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy prays at Tirumala

September 19, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - TIRUMALA

CM Jagan, who reached the Tirumala the on September 18 evening for customary presentation of a pair of silk vastrams on behalf of the State government in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams visited the temple for the second time this morning.

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the customary presentation of a pair of silk vastrams on behalf of the State government in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Mr. Jagan who reached the town the previous evening for customary presentation of a pair of silk vastrams on behalf of the State government in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams visited the temple for the second time on Tuesday, September 19 morning.

On his arrival at ‘Mahadwaram’ the priests and authorities led by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy received him with traditional ‘Isti kapal’ temple honours and led him into the sanctum sanctorum where he paid his obeisance to the presiding deity.

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, RK. Roja were among others present.

Soon after darshan, Mr. Reddy motored down to Tirupati airport.

