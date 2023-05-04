ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy orders speedy assessment of crop loss suffered by farmers due to rains

May 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Chief Minister directs officials to ensure payment of compensation to the farmers, and wants them to be alert to the likelihood of a severe cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal in the days to come

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials of Agriculture and other departments concerned to make a speedy assessment of the loss incurred by the farmers due to unseasonal rains, and to ensure that compensation is paid to each one of them.

Addressing a review meeting on Thursday on the trail of destruction left by heavy rains, especially in the farm sector, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the details to be displayed at the village secretariats to facilitate social audit, and ordered that the entire quantity of paddy damaged by the rains be procured as per norms.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a toll-free helpline number should be set up to enable the farmers to convey their grievances to the government for quick redress.

He said the officials should be alert to the likelihood of a severe cyclone in the Bay of Bengal causing more downpour in the coming days.

Paddy procurement

Officials told the Chief Minister that 4.75 lakh tonnes of paddy had already been purchased, and ways to protect the standing crops were being disseminated to the farmers in order to mitigate the losses.

Control rooms were opened in all districts, and officials were available round the clock to help those needing any assistance, they added.

