Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy moots separate wing to deal with harassment of people on social media

May 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Home Department to set up a separate wing to curb harassment of people, especially women, on the social media, and to evolve separate protocols and SOPs for the mahila police in the villages.

Addressing a review meeting on the affairs of the Home Department on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the said wing should have the best legal brains and experts capable of dealing with the technological challenges.

The Chief Minister told the officials to review the functioning of the Disha police stations, and ordered that a drill be conducted to assess their response.

Disha app

The mahila police and volunteers should spread awareness among the people at the village level about the benefits of having a Disha app on their phones, he said.

“Andhra Pradesh should show the path to other States in curbing the menace of harassment of women. The best practices followed in some States should be studied and replicated in our State,” he told the officials.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the proposed separate wing should be established on the lines of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), ACB and CID, and should be headed by an officer of the rank of additional DGP.

Further, he called upon the police personnel to gear up to deal with digital-age crimes, with focus on prevention.

Focus on ‘Operation Parivartan’

He also instructed the SEB to lay greater emphasis on ‘Operation Parivartan’, under which drug peddling and ganja cultivation and smuggling were dealt with sternly.

The officials told the Chief Minister that due to the timely intervention of the Disha police, the accused were convicted in 80 cases, of whom 30 were awarded life imprisonment and three sentenced to death. The Disha police had filed 2,554 FIRs, they said.

Home Minister T. Vanitha, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy were among those present.