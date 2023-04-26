Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy likens 2024 elections to ‘Kurukshetra war’

April 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sounded the election bugle at the public meeting organised to disburse financial assistance under the ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ scheme, at Narpala in the district on April 26 (Wednesday).

Addressing the people on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, likening the 2024 Assembly elections to the “Kurukshetra war,” exhorted the people to extend their support to the “people-centric governance.”

“My government has implemented welfare schemes worth ₹2.16 lakh crore,” he said, and asked people if they did not want the schemes to continue.

Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi listed the schemes and development works taken up in the constituency, and expressed the confidence that the YSRCP would not only retain power but also win all the 175 Assembly seats.

District Collector M. Gauthami, in her welcome address, detailed the government initiatives in the education sector.

In a scathing attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister equated the opposition party leader to “a wounded old tiger.” He drew similarities from a Panchatantra story, wherein an “incapacitated tiger befriends four cunning foxes to lure human beings using a gold bracelet as a bait.”

“The TDP chief is trying to lure people with his cunning ideas in preparation for the next elections,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged, and urged people not to believe such “traitors.”

“In the Panchatantra story, those taking the bait have fallen prey to the old tiger. A similar situation is emerging now,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Nobody is ready to believe slogans such as ‘Job kavali ante Babu ravali’, waiver of crop loans, and ‘Sunna Vaddi’ for women’s groups, as they never came true during Mr. Naidu’s term,” he said.

The Chief Minister was impressed by the eloquent speech of B. Divya Deepika, a second year B.Tech student of JNTUA College of Engineering and a daughter of a tailor from Dharmavaram.

She told the gathering that it was the benevolence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government that their family was getting ₹3.06 lakh a year, and her studies could continue.

“If the future generations want to compete with the world, poverty must be eradicated and education is the only way,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said after releasing ₹912 crore aid under Vasathi Deevena scheme into the bank accounts of 8,61,138 mothers.

He recalled the efforts his government had made to bring quality education through reforms and support the meritorious gain admission in world’s 50 best universities.