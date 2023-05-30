Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to shift to Visakhapatnam before September, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

May 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to shift to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati, and start functioning from the Port City well before September.

Hinting at this possibility, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs), told the media here on May 30 (Tuesday) that construction of buildings for various departments was progressing in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking about the YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy completing four years in office, and the government’s decision to set up three capitals, he said, “The administrative procedure of shifting from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam may commence much before September. There are certain legal issues that need to be sorted out before shifting to the Executive capital.”

