Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launches INDGAP programme

April 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the INDGAP verification programme at his camp office here on Thursday.

Quality Council of India (QCI) Chairman Jaxay Shah and Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi exchanged the certification documents in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Using the GAP certification, the government facilitates the export the farm yield at a premium price not only domestically but also to more than one hundred countries, including Europe and the U.S.

Several countries recognise the GAP certification given to the farmers in our country as INDGAP.

In the days to come, the INDGAP certification standards will be aligned with the global certification standards. The commercial demand for agricultural and horticultural products will then be high in the world market.

The QCI has developed the INDGAP certification scheme with the objective of promoting good agricultural practices in India. It has been developed keeping in mind the needs of the domestic and international markets. The certification is done in five categories — fruits, vegetables, composite crops, tea, green coffee and spices.

The certification can be opted by the individual farmers and farmer groups as well. The Andhra Pradesh State Organic Products Certification Authority (APSOPCA) provides certification services under the INDGAP certification scheme in the State.

The State has launched a FAO-TCP programme titled Sustainable Agri-Food Systems to implement the INDGAP.

QCI Director Manish Pandey, FAO Representation in India and officer-in-charge Konda Reddy Chavva, ICAR-ATARI Hyderabad Director Sheikh N. Meera, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Commissioner (Agriculture) C. Harikiran, AP Seeds Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Geddam Sekhar Babu, and APSSCA Director Trivikram Reddy were present.