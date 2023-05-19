Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to distributing lands to the poor at R5 Zone in Amaravati, says Sajjala

May 19, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to giving lands to the beneficiaries at the R5 Zone in Amaravati despite the hurdles being created by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, says YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was addressing the media on May 19 (Friday) after visiting the layouts at the R5 Zone at Krishnayapalem and Navluru in the Amaravati capital city.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy enquired about the progress of works and suggested to the officials to complete them as per schedule.

He said the Chief Minister would distribute the land pattas to the beneficiaries on May 26.

Modern amenities

“Within one year, we will be seeing a new township with more than 50,000 families and with all modern amenities such as electricity, drinking water, drainage, 30 ft and 40 ft roads, and greenery. This area will generate employment opportunities as well,” he said.

Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh were making baseless comments on the housing scheme being implemented by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged.

“Mr. Naidu has equated the one cent land with a burial ground. The TDP leaders have compared the poor people’s lands with a washroom. How can they comment like that, and then ask the same poor to vote for the TDP?” Mr. Ramakrishna asked.

Reacting to the TDP criticism that the YSRCP was trying to create a vote bank (with party sympathisers) from other regions to Amaravati in view of the ensuing general elections, he said, “If they wish to vote for the YSRCP, they will vote for the party from anywhere in the State. If they wish to cast their vote in favour of the TDP, they will do it. But in this case, we are giving lands as they are available here, and not to strengthening out voter base.”

Guntur district Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, and YSRCP leaders Nandigam Suresh, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, and Lella Appireddy were present.