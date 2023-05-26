Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy distributes house site pattas to 50,793 beneficiaries at R5 Zone in Amaravati

May 26, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 26 (Friday) launched the distribution of house site pattas, each measuring one cent, to 50,793 beneficiaries belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at the R5 zone in Amaravati.

“Construction of houses will commence from July 8,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told a huge gathering.

“The distribution of pattas will continue in all the 25 layouts in the Amaravati capital city region for the next one week,” the Chief Minister said at the public meeting organised at Venkatapalem village of Thullur mandal in Guntur district.

The Chief Minister also launched the distribution of 5,024 constructed TIDCO flats at a cost of ₹1 per unit. The houses were constructed at a cost of ₹443.71 crore.

The State government will be spending ₹2,000 crore for the construction of houses on the sites distributed at the R5 Zone.

Of the 50,793 beneficiaries, 23,762, who were given pattas in 11 layouts, belonged to Guntur district, while another 27,031, who received pattas in 14 layouts, hailed from NTR district.

Construction of houses will begin on July 8, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. In the next one week, geo-tagging of all the beneficiaries will be completed.

The Chief Minister said that the government would construct the houses under three options.

Three options

“Under the first option, the government will transfer ₹1,80,000 directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries who want to construct the dwelling units on their own. Secondly, the government will transfer the labour expenses directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries after supplying cement, steel and door frames. And the third option is, the State will fully take upon the responsibility for the entire construction. The beneficiaries are free to choose any option,” the Chief Minister said.

“In all the options, sand will be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries. Quality steel, cement and door frames will be supplied at subsidised rates as per the policy adopted in all the Jagananna colonies across the State,” he said.

Bank loans

The State Government would also arrange bank loans of up to ₹35,000 each for all the beneficiaries at 25 paise interest for expediting the construction, he added.

Giving the statistics of the housing schemes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “So far, 30,75,000 poor women have been handed over house sites across the State. Of them, 21 lakh women have been sanctioned houses worth ₹2.5 lakh each. The worth of these houses will go up to ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh.”

TIDCO houses

Speaking about the TIDCO houses, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government had been handing over the 300 sq.-foot houses for just ₹1 each to about 1,43,000 beneficiaries with full rights.

In contrast, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government tried to exploit the beneficiaries by forcing them to pay about ₹7 lakh per each flat in instalments spread over 15 to 20 years. “It amounts to cheating the beneficiaries,” he said.

