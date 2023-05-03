HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to procure rain-soaked paddy to mitigate losses of farmers

Jagan Mohan Reddy also directs officials to shift harvested paddy from RBKs, procurement centres and fields to warehouses

May 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the damages caused by the heavy rains in the State through a teleconference with the officials on Wednesday, even as the Met Department forecast that the wet weather was likely to continue for the next few days.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials of the Civil Supplies Department and Markfed to immediately procure soaked paddy to mitigate the loss incurred by the farmers, who bore the brunt of the unseasonal rains.

He instructed the officials to move the harvested paddy from the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, procurement centres and fields to the nearby warehouses, or other government buildings, to prevent them from getting drenched, and to allocate ₹1 crore to each District Collector to meet the expenditure incurred on transportation of the grains.

Further, he ordered that the enumeration of losses be finished at the earliest to be able to compensate the farmers. He also ordered that farmers be given input subsidy and seeds.

He also told the officials to spread awareness among the farmers about ways of protecting the standing crops.

