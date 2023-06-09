Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to implement Cabinet decisions on employee benefits in two months

June 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to implement the Cabinet decisions pertaining to the employees within 60 days.

The Chief Minister gave the instructions when the representatives of the employee associations called on him at his camp office, near here, on June 9 (Friday).

APNGOs’ Association president B. Srinivasa Rao and secretary Siva Reddy were among others who called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for the government’s decision to implement the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), regularise the services of contract employees, constitute the 12th Pay Revision Commission and treat Vaidya Vidhan Parishad staff as government employees.

“Employees are a part of the government, and people’s welfare depends on employees’ welfare.”Y.S. Jagan Mohan ReddyChief Minister

The Chief Minister told them that the employees were a part of the government, and people’s welfare depended on the employees’ welfare.

“The Finance Department has worked hard for the last two years to introduce a good pension scheme for you and solve other problems keeping in mind the welfare of your families and the future generations,” the Chief Minister said.

“If an employee retires with a basic salary of ₹1 lakh, he will get a monthly pension of ₹50,000. Even at the age of 82, the retired employee should have good living standards,” he said, adding that the GPS was envisaged keeping this view.

‘GPS ensures financial security’

“For the first time, a good effort has been made to do justice to the employees and provide financial security to them on superannuation. Every year, two DRs will be added to meet the growing inflation,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the GPS had several good features that the CPS didn’t have.

On regularisation of contract employees, the Chief Minister said that the government had also considered the Supreme Court’s views and judgments to help them.

“When the proposal first came to me, it was suggested that completion of 10 years of service on the date of bifurcation should be taken as the yardstick for their regularisation. But to help the majority of the contract employees, it was reduced to five years,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the government decided to help the employees of the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad as there was a wide difference in their salaries and post-retirement benefits when compared to the regular employees.

“Hence, we have decided to abolish it and treat them as government employees. If you still feel there is more to be done, we are ready to do it, as I strongly believe that the welfare of the people depends on your welfare, and you are also the stakeholders in the government. The government will stand by you,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the employee union leaders.

