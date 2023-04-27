Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to ensure quality in construction of roads

April 27, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) officials to take steps to expedite the pending works pertaining to digital libraries, village clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and village secretariats.

At a review meeting held at his camp office, near here, on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed them to ensure quality in the construction of roads so that they would last for at least five years.

Pointing out that some roads were getting damaged in the second year itself, the Chief Minister instructed them to take steps to avoid this.

Women empowerment

“The government is implementing various welfare schemes such as Cheyuta, Aasara Kapu Nestham and EBC Nestham for empowerment of women by providing self-employment opportunities through bank loans. Besides working towards having tie-ups with multinational companies for selling their products, the officials should also ensure that the beneficiaries become entrepreneurs in the same year of receiving the benefits,” he said, and added that it would help achieve sustainable economic development in the rural areas.

The officials explained that so far nine lakh SC, ST, BC and Minority women had started their own business enterprises with the help of Cheyuta, and tie-ups with MNCs like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Reliance, Mahendra and P&G for marketing their products had been completed.

NREGS works

A total of 215.17 lakh working days had been created so far as part of the target to provide 1,500 lakh working days with an expenditure of ₹5,280 crore under the MGNREGS this year, the officials said.

The Chief Minister was informed that the total estimated expenditure under the employment guarantee scheme was ₹8,800 crore, out of which ₹3,520 crore would be incurred on materials alone.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take steps to get an amount of ₹880 crore that was yet to be released from the Central Government under the employment guarantee scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

Cheyuta Mahila Marts

Programmes such as Cheyuta Mahila Mart, Vastra, tamarind processing units, onion solar drying units, e-Mirchi and backyard poultry were being taken up to help the beneficiaries, the officials said.

They further said that 27 Cheyuta Mahila Marts had been established so far. Plans were afoot to establish two marts in each district with a view to supplying essential commodities for lesser price to the people.

About 200 women were provided employment in the Vastra garment unit established at Samalkot in Kakinada district and marketing tie-ups had been arranged with Trends and Agio, while 3,000 families were being benefited through the tamarind processing unit established in Chittor district.

Deputy Chief Minister (PR&RD) B. Muthyala Naidu, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (PR&RD) B. Rajasekhar, Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana, PR&RD Commissioner Suryakumari, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD P. Basant Kumar, and SERP CEO A. Md. Imtiaz were among other officials present.