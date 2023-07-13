Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for adopting Artificial Intelligence in curriculum

July 13, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Highlighting the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stressed the need to include it in the curriculum.

At a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Education Department and Vice-Chancellors of universities at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on July 13 (Thursday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed them to take steps to fill the gap between the government’s goals and achievements in the field of education in the backdrop of the changes the world wa experiencing.

“We are behind in steam engine, electricity and computer revolutions. We are not in a position to invent anything. Now, we should be creators in the field of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies. We should be a part of the fourth revolution,” the Chief Minister said, adding, “If we take the right steps at the right time, we will become a part of the emerging technologies. As AI grows, one section grows as its creators and another section follows it.”

While adopting AI in the education system for improving teaching methods and learning skills, the students should also be imparted with AI creating skills, and it should become a part of the curriculum.

The Vice-Chancellors should play a key role in this regard as far as higher education is concerned, he said.

A two-pronged strategy to move along with the emerging technologies was necessary to introduce several verticals in a single faculty, like asset management, financial market, risk management and security analysis in B.Com course like in western countries. Similarly, medical education also should be changed with the introduction of AI and Robotics, while changing the syllabus in tune with emerging technologies, he said.

Like in western countries, Andhra Pradesh should also bring in practical applicability and overhaul the teaching methods, preparation of question papers and examination methods by adopting emerging technologies, the Chief Minister said.

To achieve this vision, it was necessary to constitute a board with world experts to make suggestions. Two separate boards should be constituted, one for primary education and another for higher education so that we could overhaul the entire system, he added.

“Working groups with four or five universities giving representation to engineering, medical and other faculties would be constituted to take forward the idea,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy added.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana; Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy; Special Chief Secretaries M.T. Krishna Babu (Medical & Health) and Gopalakrishna Dwivedi (Agriculture); Principal Secretaries Praveen Prakash (School Education) and J. Syamala Rao (Higher Education); IT Secretary K. Sasidhar; School Education Commissioner P. Bhaskar; Higher Education Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy; I&PR Commissioner T. Vijayakumar Reddy; and Vice-Chancellors of various universities attend the meeting.