Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy bats for extensive use of drones in agriculture

July 14, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Stressing the need for extensive use of drones in the agriculture sector, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to put them to use for soil testing by the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Reviewing the activities of the Agricultural Department at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said use of drones for soil testing would help implement the Plant Doctor concept successfully, besides arriving at correct estimates of productivity and maintaining the related data.

“Now, drones are being used for spraying pesticide. Drones can be used for multiple purposes in order to be more helpful for the farmers. Steps should be taken to equip all the 10,000 RBKs with drones,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also suggested that more audio-visual programmes should be made on the cultivating methods and telecast through the RBK channel for the benefit of the farmers.

“Different types of horticulture crops used in food processing should be encouraged. There is a need for setting up more cold storage rooms, godowns and collection centres for encouraging the horticulture farmers. Procurement of all other crops should be through the RBKs, in addition to paddy. The RBKs should play a key role in marketing as well,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that steps should be taken to establish onion and tomato food processing units in constituencies where there was more cultivation of such crops.

To help women gain self-sufficiency, they should be encouraged to establish secondary food processing units by helping them get loans under YSR Cheyuta, he said.

Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Agri Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Adviser to Government I. Tirupal Reddy (Agriculture), and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among other officials who attended the meeting.