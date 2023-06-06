Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy attributes damages to Polavaram project structures to inaction of previous government

June 06, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - POLAVARAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 6 (Tuesday) alleged that gaps, which had been left incomplete in the upper cofferdam during the previous government, were to be blamed for damage to the other key structures of the Polavaram irrigation project across the Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the irrigation engineers and other stakeholders during a review meeting at the project site, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Many gaps have been left incomplete in the upper cofferdam during the previous government. It is causing damage to other key structures of the project, as the Godavari floodwater flows down through the gaps.”

“It all began with the damage to the diaphragm wall, and slowly started affecting the other facilities and structures,’ Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

On the rocky toe-wall that had developed a bend last week, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The guide wall (toe-wall) will be repaired. However, it is not a part of the main project. It is a fact that some technical challenges will emerge during the execution of the major project. All these challenges will be faced.”

Approximately, 150 metres of the 500-metre toe-wall abutting the spillway had developed a bend on Friday last.

The irrigation engineers stressed that the design of the guide wall was approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and built to manage the course of the river at the spillway.

The State Water Resources Department communicated to the CWC and the Dam Design experts about the bend, and was expecting a directive within one week.

On the earth-cum-rock-fill dam, the engineers said that Gap-I was filled with sand and the quantum of sand required to fill Gap-II had been arranged.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to prepare a plan to construct a bridge at the Polavaram irrigation project for better connectivity, and explore the tourism potential.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and other people’s representatives were present.