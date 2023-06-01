Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asks farmers to choose the right party wisely in the next elections

June 01, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - PATHIKONDA (KURNOOL DT.)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the farmers to select the “right party wisely” in the next elections, and not get carried away by the “mala fide manifesto” of the opposition party.

Addressing a public meeting here on June 1 (Thursday) before disbursing a financial assistance of ₹3,923.21 crore to 52,30,939 farmers under the ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan’ scheme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Farmers’ welfare is State’s welfare. The government is extending the aid under the scheme for the fifth consecutive year though it has not been mentioned in the party manifesto. Including the current tranche of assistance, the government has so far disbursed ₹61,500 to each farmer in the State.”

‘DPT vs DBT’

Likening the next Assembly elections to ‘Kurukshetra’, the Chief Minister said, “The war will be between ‘Dochuko’, ‘Panchuko’, ‘Tinuko’ (DPT - which roughly means loot, share, enjoy) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). People need to choose the right policy wisely.”

Under the DBT, the State government credited a sum of ₹5,500 directly into the bank accounts of each farmer, while another ₹2,000 is given by the Centre as part of the PM Kisan Yojana, the Chief Minister said.

“The State government has been extending an assistance of ₹13,500 every year with the first instalment of ₹7,500 in May at the time of kharif sowing season, the second instalment of ₹4,000 in October during the kharif harvesting season, and the third instalment of ₹2,000 in January or February,” the Chief Minister added.

“While Naidu’s political philosophy is to release an attractive manifesto before the elections and backtrack later, our manifesto is designed based on the people’s wishes.”Y.S. Jagan Mohan ReddyChief Minister

Terming the manifesto released by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) recently in Rajamahendravaram as a “mala fide manifesto,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s political philosophy is to release an attractive manifesto before the elections and backtrack later. Our manifesto is designed based on the people’s wishes, which I have gathered during my padayatra.”

Continuing his attack on the TDP, the Chief Minister described Mr. Naidu as an “enemy of the farmers,” and said the recent Mahanadu was a drama.

“Mr. Naidu had deceived TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao when he was alive. Now, he extolls him as a ‘Yugapurush’,” he added.

Despite the scorching heat, farmers gathered in large numbers for the public meeting. YSRCP MLAs and MPs, and Kurnool Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah were present.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met a group of farmers’ representatives.

