Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister instructs senior IAS officer to conduct detailed probe into Gurla diarrhoea deaths

Published - October 20, 2024 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Find out exact reasons and identify lapses that occurred on the part of govt. departments, Naidu asks K. Vijayanand

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has assigned senior IAS officer K. Vijayanand to conduct an inquiry into the death of several people due to suspected diarrhoea at Gurla village located in Cheepurupalli constituency of Vizianagaram district.

At a review meeting on Sunday, Mr. Naidu asked officials to verify whether diarrhoea was indeed the cause of the deaths. “Find out the exact reasons behind the deaths and identify any lapses on the part of the respective government departments. Conduct continuous water testing in the area and ensure the supply of safe drinking water until the issue is fully resolved,” instructed the Chief Minister.

Officials gave a briefing on the situation to the Chief Minister and informed him about the medical aid being provided to the affected people. District officials informed the Chief Minister that medical camps had been set up and safe drinking water was being supplied to the residents.

Mr. Naidu, however, decided to conduct a full-scale investigation into the causes leading to the incident. He also directed that medical camps be continued and advised the health, panchayat raj, and rural water supply (RWS) departments to work in coordination. He instructed officials to reassure the public and remain supportive of the affected families until the crisis was resolved.

