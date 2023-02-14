Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurates 20 tourist police outposts

February 14, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 14 (Tuesday) inaugurated tourist police outposts at 20 important religious and tourist places, from his camp office in a virtual mode. These security kiosks will work as additional police stations and attend to complaints from tourists, he said.

The tourist police outposts would be run by specially trained personnel headed by an SI or ASI rank officer. Linked with the local police stations, each outpost would have six personnel including women constables, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Interacting with the police officials in virtual mode, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the phone numbers of the police officials concerned should be prominently displayed at all the tourist police outposts. “This security initiative will help boost the traffic of tourists in the State,” he felt.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that several reforms had been introduced in the Police Department after the YSRCP came to power. “About 1, 20,00,000 women have downloaded the Disha app which indicates the extent of support being extended to women by the police,” said the Chief Minister.

Unlike in the TDP rule, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, police services are now available to people through village and ward secretariats. The government has also introduced zero FIR system at police stations where receptionists would talk to the complainants first, he said.

The tourist police outposts would start functioning at R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam, Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district, Kukkuteswara Swamy temple at Pithapuram in Kakinada district, Pushkar Ghat at Rajamahendravaram, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district, Manginapudi Beach and Mopidevi temple in Krishna district, Indrakeeladri Temple and Bhavani Island in NTR district, Mypadu Beach and Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Penchalakona in Nellore district, Mahanandi and Ahobilam temples in Nandyal district, Raghavendra Swamy temple at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, Horsley Hills in Annamayya district and Lepakshi temple in Sathya Sai district.

Home Minister T. Vanitha, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Rajat Bhargava and senior police officials were present on the occasion.