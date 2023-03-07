Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister greets people on Holi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended warm greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, which marks the onset of Spring. Holi is celebrated across the country with joy and gaiety, the Chief Minister said.
March 07, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended warm greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, which marks the onset of Spring. Holi is celebrated across the country with joy and gaiety, the Chief Minister said.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE