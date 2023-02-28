Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister dares TDP, JSP to contest in 175 Assembly seats and win 2024 elections

February 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TENALI (GUNTUR)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has dared the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) to field their candidates in all 175 Assembly constituencies in the State in 2024 elections and win the seats.

The Chief Minister, while releasing the benefits of the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme and input subsidy to the farmers who have lost their crops to the vagaries of nature, at a public meeting on February 28 (Tuesday), said that he was confident of winning all the 175 constituencies. “The TDP and JSP do not have the courage to speak even about their winning chances,” said the Chief Minister.

Dubbing the 2024 elections as a war, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said,” It is a war not between castes, but between the rich and the poor. Amid this divide, the TDP is on the side of the rich while the YSRCP stands with the poor. This is a war between the Janma Bhoomi Committees during the TDP’s tenure, and the village, ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendra of the YSRCP government. It is a war between those who oppose English medium in government schools and those who are in favour of the CBSC syllabus.”

The Chief Minister said that he had fulfilled 98.5% of the promises he had made to the people in the election manifesto of the YSRCP in 2019. “I stood by my word, unlike any previous governments,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had not fulfilled the promises after getting elected in 2014, saying that it had led to the defeat of the TDP in the subsequent elections.

Appealing to the people to think about the development that happened during the YSRCP tenure, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained that the people must send a strong message to the political parties which did not bother about the promises they had made in the run-up to elections.

“It will send a wrong signal if a leader who delivers on all the commitments he or she had made is defeated,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the voters must take a ‘calculated decision’ before exercising their franchise. “There will be more conspiracies and blame games as the elections draw nearer. You (the voters) must differentiate the truth from allegations. If you realise that you have benefitted from the Navaratnalu schemes, then vote for the YSRCP,” said the Chief Minister, while accusing the TDP and the JSP and their ‘friendly media houses’ of spreading falsehood.

₹1,090 crore released under YSR Rythu Bharosa

Earlier, the Chief Minister released ₹2,000 each for 51.12 lakh farmers (₹1,090 crore in total) under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme and ₹77 crore more as input subsidy for 91,237 farmers who have lost their crops to Cyclone Mandous, rains, floods and soil erosion before the end of 2022 rabi season.

The amounts were credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

“The State government has extended financial assistance of ₹1,45,750 crore to the farmers under various welfare schemes in the last three years and nine months,” the Chief Minister said.