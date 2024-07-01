ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister condoles death of Army jawans died in Ladakh

Published - July 01, 2024 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jagan Mohan Reddy demands ex gratia of ₹1 crore each for the bereaved families

V Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of Army jawans hailing from the State in Ladakh. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, S. Nagaraju and Subhan Khan were swept away while crossing a river on a T-72 Tank near Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control with China, on June 29.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma expressed his condolences soldiers through a message posted on social media platform ‘X’.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of the soldiers. He demanded that the State government give an ex gratia of ₹1 crore each for the bereaved families.

In a message, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was sad that the soldiers died in floods and that their services to the nation would be remembered forever. He asked the YSRCP leaders to participate in the funeral. 

