Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister committed to implementing Ambedkar’s vision: Minister

Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy speaks at ‘Aathmeeya Sadassu’ at Sri Venkateswara University auditorium in Tirupati

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
November 05, 2022 19:31 IST

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy offering tributes to Ambedkar’s portrait at SV University auditorium in Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to implementing the vision of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, as enshrined in the Constitution of the country, said Minster for Energy, Mines, and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

The Minster was speaking at ‘Aathmeeya Sadassu’, organised by the forums of the Scheduled Castes at Sri Venkateswara University auditorium in Tirupati on Saturday.

Unlike TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who the Minister called “anti-Dalit”, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was working hard for the upliftment of future generations of the downtrodden sections of the society, he said.

“The YSRCP government has completed 98.44% of the election promises. English medium has been introduced in schools. A volunteer has been appointed for every fifty households, reflecting the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s Grama Swaraj,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Ministers R.K. Roja and Meruga Nagarjuna, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and others were present at the event.

