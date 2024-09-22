Tirumala laddu row: Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations ‘false, reckless’, alleges Jagan

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the ongoing row over the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the laddu prasadam at the Tiruamla temple.

In the letter dated September 22 (Sunday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was spreading blatant lies against the practices of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) fearing a backlash from the people for his failure to implement promises made to the people in the run-up to the elections.

Mr. Naidu’s “false and reckless” allegation that animal fats had been used in the preparation of the Tirumala laddu prasadam, which occupied a very special place in the hearts of crores of Hindus, had the potential to hurt the sentiments of devotees across the globe, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“A responsible Chief Minister should, in fact, attempt to bring to the attention of the public the robustness of the checks and balances in place to give them comfort and safeguard the sanctity of the functioning of the TTD,” he said, and alleged that Mr. Naidu had acted in a manner “totally devoid of social responsibility.”

Mr. Naidu’s actions lowered not only the stature of a Chief Minister but also that of everyone in public life, and the sanctity of the world-renowned TTD and its practices, the former Chief Minister alleged.

“The Trust Board is vested with the power to oversee the administration of the TTD, and the State government has little role in the management of affairs of the Tirumala Venkateswara temple. The Board of Trustees consists of strong devotees of eminence from diverse backgrounds and those recommended by the Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of other States as well. This has been the practice for several decades,” he said, adding, “It is noteworthy that some of the current members of the TTD Board are also affiliated to the BJP as well.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said, “The entire country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Mr. Naidu be reprimanded in severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies, and that the truth be brought to light. This would help allay the suspicions that Mr. Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore their faith in the sanctity of the TTD.”

