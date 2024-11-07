Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu warns YSRCP over abusive trolls in social media

Alleging that YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is behind the abusive trolls in the social media against women and political leaders, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has warned of firm action against those involved.

Addressing a public meeting at Thallayapalem in Amaravati on November 7, 2024 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said the government would initiate legal action against the accused and ensure justice to the victims.

“The YSRCP social media activists have not spared anybody, including me. Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and his family members, Home Minister V. Anitha, and judges too have been targeted. The YSRCP is spreading false and fabricated information in the social media,” Mr. Naidu said.

Stating that criminals were masquerading as politicians in Andhra Pradesh, he said people should be aware of them and their activities.

Recalling the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy before the 2019 elections, Mr. Naidu said, “Initially, Sakshi TV reported that Vivekananda died of cardiac arrest. Later, they accused me of being behind the murder.”

Mr. Naidu said he would not allow this kind of false and fabricated narrations in public domain.

Because of the failure of the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, drugs and liquor menace increased in the State, he said. “Freedom of speech does not mean you can abuse others on the social media,” he said.

Mr. Naidu asserted that law and order would be maintained and persons committing crimes would be punished severely.

Mr. Naidu also suggested the NDA alliance followers not to indulge in abusive comments in the social media.

